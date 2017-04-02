#Kidtopia Festival For Kids - Info - Tickets

Win Tickets to Pat Benatar, Niel Giraldo and TOTO

April 2, 2017 11:59 PM
Maria and Chad have your shot at tickets to see Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and TOTO at the Comerica!

How to Win

  • Listen to Chad and Maria during Fact or Fiction in the 7 AM hour Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-9494 when given the cue to call!
  • Be the selected caller and you will have the chance to win a pair of tickets!

Event Information

  • Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information – click here!

