Win Tickets to Pat Benatar, Niel Giraldo and TOTO

Maria and Chad have your shot at tickets to see Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and TOTO at the Comerica!

How to Win

Listen during “Fact or Fiction” in the 7 AM Hour Monday through Friday!

Listen to Chad and Maria during Fact or Fiction in the 7 AM hour Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-9494 when given the cue to call!

Be the selected caller and you will have the chance to win a pair of tickets!

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Venue: Comerica Theatre

Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information – click here!