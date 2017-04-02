WIN TICKETS TO KIDTOPIA!

THE NEW 94.5 KOOL-FM PRESENTS #KIDTOPIA! It’s Arizona’s KOOLest interactive festival built just for kids!
How to Win:
Listen during the 6 AM, 8 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to KOOL-FM at 6 AM, 8 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM on weekdays
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017
- Venue: Schnepf Farms
- Address:24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
For more information, CLICK HERE!