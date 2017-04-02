#Kidtopia Festival For Kids - Info - Tickets

WIN TICKETS TO KIDTOPIA!

April 2, 2017 11:59 PM
Filed Under: kidtopia, on air contest, schnepf farms

THE NEW 94.5 KOOL-FM PRESENTS #KIDTOPIA! It’s Arizona’s KOOLest interactive festival built just for kids!

How to Win:

Listen during the 6 AM, 8 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to KOOL-FM at 6 AM, 8 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM on weekdays
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

For more information, CLICK HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live