WIN TICKETS TO KENNY LOGGINS

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald at the Good Life Festival on Saturday, April 8, 2017!
How to Win
Listen to Charlie Huero Monday through Thursday!
- Listen to Charlie Huero during the 5 PM hour.
- Listen for your cue to call in.
- Be the correct caller, and you’ve won tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017
- Venue: Encanterra
- Address: 36460 N Encanterra Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
To purchase tickets and more information, click here!