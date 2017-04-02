#Kidtopia Festival For Kids - Info - Tickets

WIN TICKETS TO KENNY LOGGINS

April 2, 2017 11:59 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Huero, encanterra, good life festival, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald at the Good Life Festival on Saturday, April 8, 2017!

How to Win

Listen to Charlie Huero Monday through Thursday!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero during the 5 PM hour.
  • Listen for your cue to call in.
  • Be the correct caller, and you’ve won tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017
  • Venue: Encanterra
  • Address: 36460 N Encanterra Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

