George Michael Burial Location Revealed

By Jon Wiederhorn

Nearly three months after he died of natural causes, George Michael was buried yesterday (March 29) near his mother, Lesley, in Highgate Cemetery in North London.

“Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend,” read a statement issued by Michael’s spokesperson.

“George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support,” it continued. “We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion. No further details will be released.”

The funeral has been in the planning stages since Michael’s postmortem came in on March 7, but the family kept the date of the funeral private to prevent fans from flocking to the intimate service.

Michael died on Christmas day at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire at the age of 53. The senior coroner of Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, determined that Michael died of “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.”

“Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final postmortem report received,” Salter said in a statement, adding, “the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”