Lenny Kravitz to Perform Prince Tribute, Pharrell Williams to Induct Nile Rodgers at Rock Hall Celebration

By Jon Wiederhorn

More performers and presenters have been announced for the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Among the latest additions: Lenny Kravitz will perform a tribute to Prince and Pharrell Williams will induct Nile Rodgers.

Also, Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Indigo Girls will perform, Dhani Harrison will induct ELO and Train frontman Pat Monahan will induct Journey.

Previously announced special guests include Neil Young inducting Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez, Snoop Dogg inducting Tupac Shakur and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from Rush inducting Yes.

The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebration will take place April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will premiere on HBO on April 29 at 8 p.m. local time.

A special exhibit dedicated to this year’s inductees will open at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on March 31.