WIN TICKETS TO PAT BENATAR, NEIL GIRALDO AND TOTO!

March 27, 2017 7:05 PM

Tom Peake has your chance at tickets to see Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and TOTO at Comerica Theatre!

How to Win:

Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, August29, 2017
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 W Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

