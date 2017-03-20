#Kidtopia Festival For Kids - Info - Tickets

Win tickets to see Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers!

March 20, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Fact or Fiction, Maria and Chad, Roger Clyne

94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers at the Talking Stick Resort Pool on March 25!!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad in the 7 AM hour during Fact or Fiction Monday through Friday!!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Pool
  • Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information, click here!

More from Maria and Chad
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live