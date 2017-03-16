Rock Hall of Fame Celebrates 50 Years of Rolling Stone Magazine!

March 16, 2017 9:55 AM By Tom Peake
Filed Under: 50th anniversary, anniversary, Hall Of Fame, rock and roll hall of fame, rolling stone magazine

It will open this spring and you can see letters written to the magazine from people like Mick Jagger, Hunter Thompson, Paul McCartney, and even Charles Manson! You can see cover images, of John and Yoko, Miley Cyrus, Janis Joplin and Janet Jackson to mention a few. Original artwork and photographs with artists like Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Prince, Nirvana, B.B. King, Adele, Tupac Shakur and others will also be on display for you to see.

HERE’S WHERE YOU CAN GET MORE INFO! 

