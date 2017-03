During the skills competition at a dog show, it’s probably best to avoid tripping and falling on your face. Olly the Jack Russel learned that lesson the hard way.

During the Annual Crufts dog show in the UK, Olly’s enthusiasm got the best of him. After a face plant, he did gather some momentum and took on the rest of the obstacle course – missing some obstacles completely.

The announcers just fell in love with him – and so did the rest of the world!