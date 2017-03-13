Win tickets to see Air Supply!

March 13, 2017 11:02 AM

94.5 KOOL FM and Tom Peake want to send you and a friend to the Air Supply concert at Talking Stick Resort & Casino!

How to Win:

Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: March 18, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort & Casino
  • Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live