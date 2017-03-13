Win Tickets to My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge!

94.5 KOOL FM and Tom Peake want to send you to My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge happening March 25-26!
How to Win:
Listen during the 2 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Tom Peake during the 2 PM hour this Monday through Friday
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets
Event Details:
- Date: March 25-26, 2017
- Venue: Steele Indian School Park
- Address: 300 E Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ 85012
For more information, click here!