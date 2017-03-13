Win Tickets to My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge!

March 13, 2017 11:35 AM

94.5 KOOL FM and Tom Peake want to send you to My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge happening March 25-26!

How to Win:

Listen during the 2 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 2 PM hour this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: March 25-26, 2017
  • Venue: Steele Indian School Park
  • Address: 300 E Indian School Road  Phoenix, AZ 85012

For more information, click here!

Listen Live