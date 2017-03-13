Win Kenny Loggins Tickets!

March 13, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, good life, Kenny Loggins

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald at the Good Life Festival on Saturday, April 8, 2017!

How to Win

Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad to play Fact or Fiction during the 7 AM Hour.
  • Listen for your cue to call in.
  • If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday April 8 2017
  • Venue: Encanterra
  • Address: 36460 N Encanterra Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live