Goodguys Car Show with Tom Peake!! 3/11/17

March 11, 2017 4:33 PM By Tom Peake
Tom Peake and the KOOL Kids on the Block headed out to WestWorld of Scottsdale to go and check out the Goodguys Car Show!! We had such an amazing time walking around and taking an up close look at so many classic vehicles all in one location. Eveyone was super friendly and gave us background stories of the vehicles on display. They also had so many food options like hot dogs, pizza, burgers and so much more. Of course 94.5 KOOL FM gave away tons of prizes and lucky listeners won WildLife World Zoo tickets! The Goodguys Car Show is an amazing place for the entire family and it is filled with so many fun things to do. Come and check it out for yourself they are in town till tomorrow Sunday 3/12. Also make sure to check out all of the picture’s from today’s event right HERE

 

 

