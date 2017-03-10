This Man Lost 170 Pounds by Walking to Outer Space!

How many flights of stairs would you need to climb to get to OUTER SPACE?

The answer…21,000 flights of stairs!

Walter Beals lost 170 pounds on his lunch break! WOW right?

Walter used to weigh 440 pounds then he started climbing the stairs at the courthouse where he works. To stay motivated he started comparing how many floors it would take to climb to the top of Mount Everest. Once Walter reached that goal he decided to go all the way to outer space.

He got there last week – climbed 50 miles…or 21,000 flights of stairs.

Walter lost 170 pounds and gained a girlfriend! He met a lady online who thought the stair thing was so cool that she climbed with him!