Lots Of Festivals In The Valley This Weekend. Is Your Freeway Going To Be Restricted?

Improvement projects will be causing some headaches this weekend as crews install sensors and take care of other projects. Here’s a list of restrictions and closures…

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Greenfield and Higley roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 11) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Val Vista Drive also closed. DETOUR: Consider exiting eastbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Higley Road.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Higley and Power roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (March 12) for traffic-flow detector installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road also closed. DETOUR: Consider exiting eastbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Power Road.

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 and US 60 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 11) for overhead sign installation. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at McDowell and McKellips roads also closed. Both Loop 202 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. DETOUR: Consider using southbound McClintock Drive or Rural, Dobson and Alma School roads. Drivers can use University Drive to the Loop 101 frontage road and enter southbound Loop 101 at Baseline Road.

Southbound Interstate 17 left two lanes closed between Thomas Road and Interstate 10 (Stack interchange) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 12) for construction. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down, use caution and merge safely in work zone. Note: Northbound I-17 HOV lane closed in same area.

Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in each direction between 99th and 107th avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 12) for pavement improvements at 103rd Avenue intersection. 103rd Avenue closed at Grand Avenue. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Peoria Avenue or Thunderbird Road.

Interstate 10 on- and off-ramps at Watson Road in Buckeye closed from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (March 11) for lane striping. Watson Road also narrowed at I-10. DETOUR: Please use other nearby ramps, including Miller Road.

More info at Az511.gov