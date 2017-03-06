Win Tickets to the Renaissance Festival!

March 6, 2017 4:12 PM

Get Ready for Action and Adventure at the 29th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival! Stroll through Fairhaven Village and Visit New Artisan shops filled with handcrafted treasures.  Banter with peasants and royals, sample the new Pleasure Feast menu, and so much more!

The Festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday now thru April 2, from 10 am-6 pm.

There is Action and Adventure around every corner of the 30 acre Village, and  94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets AND a ride on the Ren Fest Party Bus with Charlie Huero!

How to Win:

  • Listen to Charlie Huero during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturdays and Sundays now through April 2

For more information, CLICK HERE

