Win Tickets to the International Sportsman’s Expo!

March 6, 2017 1:43 PM

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM for all the ways to win a 4-pack of tickets to the International Sportsman’s Expo at Westworld of Scottsdale!

 

How to Win:

Listen during the 2 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 2PM hour this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

OR

Listen during the 5 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero during the 5PM hour this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: March 23 – 26, 2017
  • Venue: Westworld of Scottsdale
  • Address: 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live