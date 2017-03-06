Win Tickets to Hall & Oates!

March 6, 2017 11:47 AM

Maria & Chad are giving you a shot at tickets to see Hall & Oates, along with Tears for Fears at Gila River Arena on July 17th, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 8 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad during the 8 AM hour this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: July 17, 2017
  • Venue: Gila River Arena
  • Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!

