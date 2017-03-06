Win Tickets to Final Four Fan Fest!

Come Ready To Play – the Final Four Fan Fest is so much more than basketball. From rock climbing to youth clinics, from autograph signings to special appearances, there is plenty to see and do, and 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win your tickets!

How to Win:

Listen during the 9 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Maria and Chad during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

Date: March 31 – April 3

Venue: Phoenix Convention Center

Address: 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!