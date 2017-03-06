Win Tickets to Depeche Mode!

March 6, 2017 1:54 PM

94.5 KOOL FM and Charlie Huero want to send you and a friend to Ak-Chin Pavilion on September 27 to see Depeche Mode!

How to Win:

Listen during the 3 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero during the 3 PM hour this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: September 27, 2017
  • Venue: Ak- Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live