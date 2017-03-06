Win Tickets to Depeche Mode!

94.5 KOOL FM and Charlie Huero want to send you and a friend to Ak-Chin Pavilion on September 27 to see Depeche Mode!
How to Win:
Listen during the 3 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Charlie Huero during the 3 PM hour this Monday through Friday
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets
Event Details:
- Date: September 27, 2017
- Venue: Ak- Chin Pavilion
- Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
For more information, click here!