Today the Kool Krew had so much fun out at the Bon Jovi concert! We started out at the pre-party where Steph gave fans some big teased hair! We played music, hung out, and had a great time! After the pre-party, we moved it over to the plaza where DJ Pauly played some hot mixes for the crowd! If you missed out on today’s fun, make sure you check out the pictures HERE!