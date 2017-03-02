I-10 East closed between 32nd and 40th streets Tonight

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between 32nd and 40th streets from 10 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Friday for overhead sign maintenance. You can try using the eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound State Route 143 as an alternate.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street also will be closed overnight. Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 32nd Street will be detoured to eastbound Broadway Road and northbound 40th Street. You also can consider continuing east on Broadway Road and using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp east of 48th Street.

HERE’S ADOT’S WEBSITE WITH MORE INFO.