Funeral Procession To Close Several Valley Freeways This Afternoon

A funeral procession for Phoenix Fire Captain Crystal Rezzonico will make its way along sections of eastbound Loop 101 in the northwest Valley and southbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix today.

Following a service for Captain Rezzonico at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Road in Peoria, 67th Avenue is scheduled to be closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 101 as the procession approaches and then enters eastbound Loop 101 around 12 pm (noon).

The procession will enter eastbound Loop 101 at 67th Avenue, then travel southbound on I-17 before exiting at McDowell Road, traveling west on McDowell and south on 27th Avenue to Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, where Captain Rezzonico will be laid to rest.

Sections of closed freeways as well as closed ramps will reopen as soon as possible after the procession has passed by, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect the following procession-related freeway closures to be in place at times Tuesday afternoon:

Eastbound Loop 101 closed between 75th Avenue and I-17

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and McDowell Road

North- and eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps between Bell Road and I-17 closed

Westbound Loop 101 off-ramp at 67th Avenue closed

Westbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound I-17 closed

Southbound I-17 on-ramps between Loop 101 and Thomas Road

Southbound I-17 frontage road closed between Thomas and McDowell roads

ADOT will provide updates on the procession via its Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).