5 Awesome Depeche Mode Songs

Depeche Mode is coming! It’s the North American leg of the Global Spirit Tour, and it will begin in August 23rd in Salt Lake City, Utah and hit 26 different cities including Phoenix on September 27th at the Ak-Chin Pavilion.

To get in the Depeche MOOD, or Mode…here are FIVE awesome Depeche Mode songs! (there are more, but these are like an appetizer!)

POLICY OF TRUTH

PERSONAL JESUS

ENJOY THE SILENCE

NEVER LET ME DOWN AGAIN

WORLD IN MY EYES

It’s been a while since I have seen them in concert, and when I heard the news of the new tour, I was pretty excited! They have a new album called “Spirit” which is coming out March 17th. Their new song is called “Where’s The Revolution”. I love the song and the video is so “Depeche”. I know that Depeche fans are pretty happy too.

NEW SONG: WHERE’S THE REVOLUTION

If you want tickets to the show, you can register now for early access here. All the instructions are on the site. This will reserve you a place in line for the March 6th pre-sale. Tickets to the general public will go on sale March 10th at Ticketmaster locations.

See you at the show!