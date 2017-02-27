Win Tickets to the Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips!

February 27, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Comerica Theatre, contest, Goo Goo Dolls, phillip pillips

94.5 KOOL-FM wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips at Comerica Theatre on July 16!

How to Win:

Listen during the 2 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 2 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: July-16-2017
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 Washington St., Phoenix, AZ, 85003

For more information, click here!

