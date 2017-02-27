Win tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kenny Loggins, and Michael McDonald!

February 27, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: contest, encanterra, Kenny Loggins, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Michael McDonald

94.5 KOOL-FM wants to hook you up with 2 tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, March 4,  and 2 tickets to see Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald on Saturday, April 8, at the Good Life Festival!

How to Win:

Listen during the 9 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Lynyrd Skynyrd:

  • Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald:

  • Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017

 

  • Venue: Encanterra
  • Address: 36460 N Encanterra Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live