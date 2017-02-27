Win tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd AND Kenny Loggins!

94.5 KOOL-FM wants to hook you up with 2 tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, March 4, and 2 tickets to see Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald on Saturday, April 8, at the Good Life Festival!

How to Win:

Listen during the 9 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Lynyrd Skynyrd:

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017

Venue: Encanterra

Address: 36460 N Encanterra Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

For more information, click here!