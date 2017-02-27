Win Tickets to NASCAR’s Camping World 500!

February 27, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: camping world 500, contest, nascar, phoenix international raceway

94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you to Phoenix International Raceway with a pair of tickets to NASCAR’s Camping World 500 on Sunday, March 19!

How to Win

Listen during “Fact or Fiction” in the 7 AM Hour Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Chad and Maria during Fact or Fiction in the 7 AM hour Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-9494 when given the cue to call!
  • Be the selected caller and you will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to Nascar!

Event Information

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2017
  • Venue: Phoenix International Raceway
  • Address: 7602 S Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85353

For more information on NASCAR’s Camping World 500 – click here!

Listen Live