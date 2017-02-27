Win Ostrich Festival Tickets!

February 27, 2017 3:10 PM

94.5 KOOL-FM wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to check out Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors on March 10, Eddie Money and Starship on March 11, and Los Lobos, Forever in Your Mind, and Blaine Long on March 12. All happening at the Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park!

How to Win:

Listen during the 4 PM Hour this Monday through Thursday!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Thursday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 10-12 2017
  • Venue: Tumbleweed Park
  • Address: 2250 S McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ 85249

For more information, click here!

