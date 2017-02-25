Charlie Huero at Fulton Homes!! 2-25-17

February 25, 2017 4:38 PM By Charlie Huero
Filed Under: $300K Big Money Punch Board, 94.5 kool fm, Charlie Huero, fulton homes, Gilbert, Jessica Jinger, John Wick 2 Movie Passes, KOOL Kids On The Block, Model homes, NHRA AZ Nationals Tickets, Prizes

Charlie Huero and the KOOL Kids on the Block headed out to Fulton Homes at the Cooley Station in Gilbert! We had such an awesome time taking tours of the model homes this afternoon. They are so spacious which is perfect for the entire family. Their friendly staff is here to assist you and get you into that home you have been dreaming of for your loved ones. Of course 94.5 KOOL FM also gave out tons of prizes like John Wick 2 Movie Passes, NHRA AZ Nationals Tickets, and we just had to bring along the $300,000 Big Money Punch Board for our listeners to enjoy! In case you missed out on all the fun make sure to come out to Fulton Homes next time and check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..

