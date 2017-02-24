A Valley Freeway Will Be Closed For Part Of This Weekend

The eastbound 10 will be closed between 75th and 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday so they can work on the future South Mountain Freeway interchange near 59th Avenue. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 91st, 83rd and 79th avenues will also be closed. There’s going to be HEAVY traffic, so grab an alternate route, including northbound/eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) to I-17 in north Phoenix. There’s other work being done also.

