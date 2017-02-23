Make Your Dog Some Homemade Treats!

February 23, 2017 6:19 AM By Maria Knight
It’s National Dog Biscuit Day – celebrate with some Pumpkin and Peanut Butter dog treats!!!

Here’s what you need!

2/3 cup of pumpkin puree

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 large eggs

3 cups whole wheat flower, or more, as needed.

 

Here’s the HOW TO:

  1.  PREHEAT over to 350 degrees.
    Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2.  In a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat pumpkin puree, peanut butter and eggs on medium-high until well combined, about 102 minutes.
    Gradually add 2 1/2 cups flour a low speed, beating just until incorporated.
    ADD an additional 1/4 flour at a time until dough is no longer sticky.
  3. Working on a lightly floured surface, knead the dough 3-4 times until is comes together/
    Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to 1/4 inch thickness.
    Using cookie cutters, cut out desired shapes and place on the prepared baking sheet.
  4. Place into oven and bake until edges are golden brown, about 20-25 minutes.
  5. Let KOOL completely.
