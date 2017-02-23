Make Your Dog Some Homemade Treats!

It’s National Dog Biscuit Day – celebrate with some Pumpkin and Peanut Butter dog treats!!!
Here’s what you need!
2/3 cup of pumpkin puree
1/4 cup peanut butter
2 large eggs
3 cups whole wheat flower, or more, as needed.
Here’s the HOW TO:
- PREHEAT over to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat pumpkin puree, peanut butter and eggs on medium-high until well combined, about 102 minutes.
Gradually add 2 1/2 cups flour a low speed, beating just until incorporated.
ADD an additional 1/4 flour at a time until dough is no longer sticky.
- Working on a lightly floured surface, knead the dough 3-4 times until is comes together/
Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to 1/4 inch thickness.
Using cookie cutters, cut out desired shapes and place on the prepared baking sheet.
- Place into oven and bake until edges are golden brown, about 20-25 minutes.
- Let KOOL completely.