‘Lazarus’ Star Michael C. Hall Honors David Bowie at Brit Awards

By Hayden Wright

The Brit Awards delivered their usual combination of style and unpredictability yesterday, but one segment of the program struck a memorial tone. Lazarus actor Michael C. Hall accepted the award for British Male Solo Artist on David Bowie’s behalf and gave a speech that was funny, sincere and paid tribute to Ziggy Stardust’s personal and professional integrity.

“If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn’t be here tonight,” said the Dexter star. “But since he can’t be here tonight, I’m here tonight on his behalf and behalf of his family to accept this testament to a man beholden to nothing but his own boundless imagination and daring, who’s ever expanding artistic vitality simultaneously soothes us and sears us and astonishes us.”

“Maybe he is here tonight, I don’t know,” Hall continued. “But I’m honored to stand before you and acknowledge the potency of his work and if I may also, to acknowledge David’s kindness and generosity and enthusiasm will forever inspire me to be a better man, on his behalf thank you.”

Watch Hall’s heartfelt tribute here: