WIN Ostrich Festival Tickets!

February 21, 2017 12:50 PM
94.5 KOOL-FM wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to check out the Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park March 10-12, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 10-12 2017
  • Venue: Tumbleweed Park
  • Address: 2250 S McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ 85249

For more information, click here!

