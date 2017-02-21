WIN GoodGuys Tickets!

February 21, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Goodguys Car Show, maria & chad, westworld

94.5 KOOL-FM wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to check out the Good Guys 8th Spring Nationals Giant Car Show, March 10-12 at WestWorld of Scottsdale!

How to Win:

Listen during the 9 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 10-12 2017
  • Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale
  • Address:16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live