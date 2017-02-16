Strike A Pose- Madonna’s Dancers 25 Years Later

Madonna. The name alone bring up many different replies, or emotions. I was a fan from the beginning, and loved her music. I appreciated her story and how she told it. I respected her work ethic. The albums, the CD’s, the 12″ remixes, the style, the movies, the videos, and the book! (OMG, I still have this…including the silver wrapper!) Some of the pictures and posters I pinned on the walls of my room are long gone, some I still keep. What I always have are the memories.

One thing that I payed special attention to, and one thing I always wondered about, was the show. The players. The people involved in helping make Madonna the icon she is today. And…THE DANCERS! Wow, how they moved and how they were such an amazing part of each song, and each show. The year was 1990 when they began a journey that I am sure they will never ever forget.

There is a new documentary from LOGAN Documentary Films called “Strike A Pose” and it is their story. The story of the seven dancer. How they became a part of musical history, and how it changed their lives. The ups, the WAY ups, and the WAY downs too. It’s a peek behind the curtain of what it takes to be a part of something so big, and what IT takes from you. You can watch the trailer here.

The premier of this documentary will air on LOGO TV on Thursday, April 6th at 9pm ET/PT