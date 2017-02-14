I’ve Lived Here 37 Years And Didn’t Know About Most Of These! How About You?

February 14, 2017 10:00 AM By Tom Peake
Arizona Biltmore, Downtown Phoenix, hidden treasure, north mountain, underground tunnels, valley secrets

Channel 15 did a story on some of the Valley’s best kept secrets, and they’re pretty cool! For example, did you know about the secret room at the Arizona Biltmore? How about about the the vault drilled into the side of North Mountain? Those are just a few of the tings that they talk about, but I one thing that I didn’t see in this story, was anything about the underground tunnels in downtown Phoenix! You may have even walked right over them and didn’t know it. I did find an earlier story that they did on them that you might want to check out too.

HERE’S THEIR STORY! 

HERE’S INFO ABOUT THE UNDERGROUND TUNNELS IN PHOENIX!

