WIN Santana Tickets!

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Santana at Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 30th, 2017! Find out how to win below.
How to Win
Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Maria and Chad to play Fact or Fiction between 5:30AM-10am all week long.
- Listen for your cue to call in.
- If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2017
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Address: 2121 North 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85035
To purchase tickets and more information, click here!