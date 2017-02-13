WIN Santana Tickets!

February 13, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Ak-chin Pavilion, Maria and Chad, Santana

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Santana at Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 30th, 2017! Find out how to win below.

How to Win

Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad to play Fact or Fiction between 5:30AM-10am all week long.
  • Listen for your cue to call in.
  • If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, June 30, 2017
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 North 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85035

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

 

More from Maria and Chad
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live