WIN Renaissance Festival Tickets!

February 13, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Renaissance Festival, tom peake

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to check out the Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace! The festival runs from February 11th – April 2nd.

How to Win:

Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: February 11, 2017 – April 2, 2017
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Venue: Renaissance Festival
  • Address: 12601 US-60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

For more information,  click here!

Listen Live