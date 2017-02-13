WIN Renaissance Festival Tickets!

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to check out the Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace! The festival runs from February 11th – April 2nd.

How to Win:

Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Tom Peake during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: February 11, 2017 – April 2, 2017

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: Renaissance Festival

Address: 12601 US-60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

For more information, click here!