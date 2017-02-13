Win VIP Crushbrew Festival Tickets!

February 13, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, crushbrew festival, scottsdale waterfront

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of VIP Crushbrew Craft Beverage Festival tickets at the Scottsdale Waterfront on February 18th – 19th, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below!

How to Win

Listen during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details 

  • Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017 AND Sunday, February 19, 2017
  • Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Saturday) AND 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Sunday)
  • Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront
  • Address: 7135 E Camelback Rd #165, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live