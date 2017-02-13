Win VIP Crushbrew Festival Tickets!

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of VIP Crushbrew Craft Beverage Festival tickets at the Scottsdale Waterfront on February 18th – 19th, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below!

How to Win

Listen to Maria and Chad during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017 AND Sunday, February 19, 2017

Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Saturday) AND 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Sunday)

Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront

Address: 7135 E Camelback Rd #165, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!