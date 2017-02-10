Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar Partner for New Alcohol, Mezquila

By Robyn Collins

Rock musician Sammy Hagar and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine are making drinks together. The two celebs have partnered to develop a new tequila blended with mezcal.

Related: Sammy Hagar on Van Halen Twitter Reconciliation: ‘No More Enemies for Me’

The dream began when the two were drinking together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Hagar and Levine mixed some tequila and mezcal together and liked the taste.

“When we came up with that name, mezquila, the whole road opened up,” Hagar told USA Today. “We know what we’re going to do. It’s the first mezquila. We’ve invented a new product.”

One good reason that Hagar may have wanted to get back into the agave booze business, is that tequila sales outpaced overall spirits industry growth in 2016, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.

Their Santo Mezquila is an 80-proof blend of both spirits that’s priced at $55 per bottle.

Tequila is a type of mezcal made from blue agave, while mezcal can be made from other forms of agave.

Hagar went back to the Mexican distillery that originally worked with him to make his Cabo Wabo Tequila, a brand he founded 1996, and after several different blends, the new business partners found a taste they liked.

“It comes on like tequila and you smell a little bit of smoke in it but is toned down to where you get a sweet finish,” Hagar said. “It’s taking tequila to another level. When you blend the two you get a higher spirit, a brand new taste.”

Hagar and Levine will launch Santo Mezquila in L.A. on Friday, February 10. Over the next month or so, it will ship to Las Vegas, California, New York, Texas and Florida.

Kara Newman, of Wine Enthusiast and author of Shake. Stir. Sip.: More than 50 Effortless Cocktails Made in Equal Parts says, “Hagar already has a track record with his first tequila brand. He was one of the first to put his name on a tequila. He was early in, and in my opinion, he was too early out,” she said.

The rocker would disagree. He has said, “You can’t make a tequila now, there’s so much competition.” Hagar sold his stake in Cabo Wabo to the Campari Group for nearly $100 million.