Prince’s Entire Catalog will be Streaming Soon

By Robyn Collins

Prince’s back catalog is going to be available on streaming services, including Spotify this weekend, just in time for the Prince GRAMMY tribute.

For the last two years, the late superstar’s music has only been available on Tidal, but the company’s exclusivity is coming to an end.

In November, the singer’s estate made wider streaming available when they signed a publishing deal with Universal Music for the artist’s entire catalog.

Related: Prince and George Michael to be Honored at GRAMMYs

Spotify has indicated that every album Prince released between 1978 and 1996 will be available, meaning all his biggest hits including “Purple Rain,” “Raspberry Beret,” and “Kiss,” will be available to stream. Napster has also confirmed the news, though Apple Music has yet to comment, reports NME.