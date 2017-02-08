Want To See A Few Celebrities Weird Eating Habits?

February 8, 2017 9:55 AM By Tom Peake
We all like strange combinations of certain foods, but we don’t always want the world to know about them.  Well, the world found out about a few and we want to make sure you knew about them!

For Example:

Scott Foley from “Scandal” puts peanut butter on scrambled eggs.

Jennifer Lawrence likes “chili pizza sandwiches.”  Take a piece of pizza, put southern chili in it with noodles, and then another piece of pizza, and then  eat it like a sandwich.

Do you have any strange combinations that you would like to share?  I’ll start.  In school, I used to take my mashed potatoes and add sauerkraut, mix in mustard and then dip my hot dog into it!

