Santana Reveals ‘Transmogrify’ Tour Plans

By Robyn Collins

Grammy winner Carlos Santana has a big summer planned. The guitar hero will launch his 19-date Transmogrify U.S.tour on June 23rd with two nights at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, WA.

However, before he begins the American dates, he’ll play Singapore, Australia and Japan in April with Doobie Brothers, and a May residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. After the U.S tour, he’ll return to Mandalay Bay for a second go-round.

Check out Santana’s North American itinerary below.

Santana Transmogrify Tour Dates

June 23 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 24 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 25 – Goldendale, WA @ Maryhill Winery

June 27 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden

June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 3 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

July 7 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

July 8 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

July 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

August 4 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

August 5 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 18 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

August 19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort

September 11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim