Have You Seen Arizona’s Latest Roadside Attraction?

February 7, 2017 9:55 AM By Tom Peake
We love our roadside attractions, and the latest one is right here in Arizona! It’s pretty cool!  Jack Millard is a local artist who saw the mixer drum from a cement mixer truck laying on the ground along side of I-10 heading to Tucson, and came up with a great idea for it.  After getting permission from the farmer who owns the land, he painted it to look like an American space capsule, complete with a parachute to make it look like it had just landed!

HERE’S THE STORY AND PICTURE! 

