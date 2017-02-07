Have You Seen Arizona’s Latest Roadside Attraction?

We love our roadside attractions, and the latest one is right here in Arizona! It’s pretty cool! Jack Millard is a local artist who saw the mixer drum from a cement mixer truck laying on the ground along side of I-10 heading to Tucson, and came up with a great idea for it. After getting permission from the farmer who owns the land, he painted it to look like an American space capsule, complete with a parachute to make it look like it had just landed!

HERE’S THE STORY AND PICTURE!