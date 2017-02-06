WIN Queen and Adam Lambert Tickets!

94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Queen and Adam Lambert at Gila River Arena on June 23, 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call in.

If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: Friday, June 23, 2017

Venue: Gila River Arena

Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information click HERE!