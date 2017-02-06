WIN Queen and Adam Lambert Tickets!

February 6, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Adam Lambert, Fact or Fiction, Gila River Arena, Queen

94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Queen and Adam Lambert at Gila River Arena on June 23, 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad to play Fact or Fiction between 5:30AM-10am all week long.
  • Listen for your cue to call in.
  • If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, June 23, 2017
  • Venue: Gila River Arena
  • Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information click HERE!

More from Maria and Chad
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live