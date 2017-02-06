WIN Ostrich Festival Tickets!

February 6, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Ostrich Festival, tom peake, Tumbleweed Park

94.5 KOOL FM has your chance at a 4-pack of tickets to Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park on March 10th – 12th, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below!

How to Win

Listen during the 1 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 1 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details 

  • Date: March 10-12, 2017
  • Time: 2:00 PM – Midnight (Friday), 10:00 AM – Midnight (Saturday), 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM (Sunday)
  • Venue: Tumbleweed Park
  • Address: 745 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

More from Tom Peake
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live