WIN Ostrich Festival Tickets!

94.5 KOOL FM has your chance at a 4-pack of tickets to Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park on March 10th – 12th, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below!
How to Win
Listen during the 1 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Tom Peake during the 1 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: March 10-12, 2017
- Time: 2:00 PM – Midnight (Friday), 10:00 AM – Midnight (Saturday), 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM (Sunday)
- Venue: Tumbleweed Park
- Address: 745 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
To purchase tickets and more information, click here!