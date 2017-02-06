WIN Loud Mouth Comedy Roadshow Tickets!

February 6, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, asu gammage, Cheech Marin, Loud Mouth Comedy Roadshow, Maria and Chad, Paul Rodriguez

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to the Loud Mouth Comedy Roadshow with Paul Rodriguez and Cheech Marin at ASU Gammage on February 18th, 2017! Find out how to win below.

How to Win

Listen during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Venue: ASU Gammage
  • Address: 1200 S Forest Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

More from Maria and Chad
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live