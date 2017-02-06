Want To Help ADOT Write Some Funny Freeway Signs?

February 6, 2017 12:58 PM By Tom Peake
Filed Under: a.d.o.t., Arizona Department of Transportation, contest, freeway sign, funny sign

The Arizona Department of Transportation has developed a sense of humor and you’ve probably seen their work. Remember “Hello from the other side, buckle up and stay alive” and “New year, new you, use your blinker”? That’s the kind of stuff they’re looking for and if you want to help write them, they’re holding a contest for suggestions.  You’re entry needs to be in by February 19th!

HERE’S WHERE YOU CAN GET MORE INFO!!! 

