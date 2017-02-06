Want To Help ADOT Write Some Funny Freeway Signs?

The Arizona Department of Transportation has developed a sense of humor and you’ve probably seen their work. Remember “Hello from the other side, buckle up and stay alive” and “New year, new you, use your blinker”? That’s the kind of stuff they’re looking for and if you want to help write them, they’re holding a contest for suggestions. You’re entry needs to be in by February 19th!

