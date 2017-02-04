Anderson’s Maple Syrup 2-4-17

February 4, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: #Anderson'sMapleSyrup, #KOOLKrew, 94.5, KOOLFM

Today the KOOL Krew went out to the Alberton’s on 2785 N. Scottsdale Road and had a blast handing out samples of Anderson’s Maple Syrup. This delicious brand is 100% pure maple syrup that will make you will fall in love on the first taste. We played the valley’s greatest hits and met some amazing people. We were raffling off tickets to the CRUSHBREW festival on February 18th and 19th. Fans also entered their names for a chance to win a Primo Grill! It’s almost grilling season! If you missed out on today’s fun, make sure you take a look at the pictures HERE!

